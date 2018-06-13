The Grass Roots LIVE In ConcertMay 5, 2024
Tuesday, May 21st at the Soldotna High School Auditorium at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale NOW at Beemun's Variety in Soldotna.
Master Baseball Schedule 2024April 15, 2024
2024 Master Baseball Schedule. Game times subject to change.
Seattle Mariners 2024February 22, 2024
Listen OnlineJanuary 1, 2022
Governor Dunleavy Highlights Successes Of The 33rd Alaska LegislatureMay 16, 2024
Governor Mike Dunleavy extends his appreciation to the Alaska Legislature for a collaborative and successful 2024 session
Redoubt Elementary Librarian Aide RetiresMay 15, 2024
Peltola Submits FY25 Spending RequestsMay 15, 2024
New Episode Of The Replay Available Now!May 15, 2024
The newest episode of The Replay with Nick and Nolan is now available online!
Weekend Baseball: Stars Go 2-1, Kardinals SweepMay 14, 2024
Allie Ostrander Recognized For Athletic AchievementsMay 13, 2024
Levitt AMP Soldotna Music Series 2024April 16, 2024
Free Public Concert Series Wednesdays June through August at Soldotna Creek Park!