The Grass Roots LIVE In Concert

May 5, 2024

Tuesday, May 21st at the Soldotna High School Auditorium at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale NOW at Beemun's Variety in Soldotna.

Master Baseball Schedule 2024

April 15, 2024

2024 Master Baseball Schedule. Game times subject to change.

Seattle Mariners 2024

February 22, 2024

Listen Online

January 1, 2022

News of the Kenai & Alaska

Governor Dunleavy Highlights Successes Of The 33rd Alaska Legislature

May 16, 2024

Governor Mike Dunleavy extends his appreciation to the Alaska Legislature for a collaborative and successful 2024 session

Sparks Fly In Early Morning Hours Of Final House Session

May 16, 2024

Cancer Claims Iditarod Champion Rick Mackey. His Father And Brother Also Won Famed Alaska Race

May 16, 2024

Redoubt Elementary Librarian Aide Retires

May 15, 2024

Peltola Submits FY25 Spending Requests

May 15, 2024

Seasonal Weight Restrictions Announced For Alaska Central Region

May 15, 2024

Peninsula Sports

New Episode Of The Replay Available Now!

May 15, 2024

The newest episode of The Replay with Nick and Nolan is now available online!

Peninsula Sports Athletes Of The Week: Week of May 14th

May 15, 2024

Weekend Baseball: Stars Go 2-1, Kardinals Sweep

May 14, 2024

Allie Ostrander Recognized For Athletic Achievements

May 13, 2024

Stars Ride Dominant Pitching To Win Over Kardinals

May 8, 2024

Peninsula Oilers In Financial Straights, Seek Greater Community Support

May 8, 2024

Station Events, Shows & Links

Levitt AMP Soldotna Music Series 2024

April 16, 2024

Free Public Concert Series Wednesdays June through August at Soldotna Creek Park!

People Going Places Photo Gallery

January 1, 2024

People Going Places Radio Show

January 1, 2024

Triumvirate Theater Presents: “You Are Not Alone” Radio Series

August 28, 2023

News Tips & Ideas

January 1, 2023

At The Movies – Now Showing

IF (Orca)

May 15, 2024

The Fall Guy (Orca)

May 15, 2024

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Orca)

May 15, 2024

The Strangers: Chapter 1 (Kenai)

May 15, 2024

IF (Kenai)

May 15, 2024

The Fall Guy (Kenai)

May 1, 2024

Tarot (Kenai)

May 1, 2024

Star Wars: Episode 1- The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Re-Release (Kenai)

May 1, 2024

Unsung Hero (Kenai)

April 24, 2024

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (Kenai)

April 17, 2024

Kung Fu Panda 4 2D (Kenai)

March 6, 2024